E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Murderer sentenced to death

A Correspondent Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:16am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TAXILA:A local court in Taxila on Thursday sentenced a man to death, besides imposing multiple penalties in a murder, attempted murder, and assault case registered in Taxila Police Station in March 2025. The judge also imposedfines on the convict as damages.

According to the FIR registered under section 302 and 311 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) atTaxila Police station,the accused Fakhruddin had stabbed Rahimullah to death and injured Ehsanullahover some old enmity and fled. Later, police arrested them from his hideout through human and digital intelligence.

During the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the nominated accused which established involvement ofFakhrin the murder.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe