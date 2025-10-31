Murderer sentenced to death

TAXILA:A local court in Taxila on Thursday sentenced a man to death, besides imposing multiple penalties in a murder, attempted murder, and assault case registered in Taxila Police Station in March 2025. The judge also imposedfines on the convict as damages.

According to the FIR registered under section 302 and 311 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) atTaxila Police station,the accused Fakhruddin had stabbed Rahimullah to death and injured Ehsanullahover some old enmity and fled. Later, police arrested them from his hideout through human and digital intelligence.

During the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the nominated accused which established involvement ofFakhrin the murder.

