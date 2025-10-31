E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Awareness urged for early detection of breast cancer

Aamir Yasin Published October 31, 2025
RAWALPINDI: Speakers at a seminar on Thursday called for collective efforts to spread awareness about early detection of breast cancer.

The seminar was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council and organised by the Islamabad Founder Lions Club in collaboration with Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH).

The seminar was attended by over 350 female students along with women from different walks of life. The participants were provided with breast self-screening guides, awareness materials and pink ribbons, symbolising solidarity with breast cancer fighters and survivors.

Dr Munazzah Aziz, assistant professor of surgical oncology at ANTH, spoke about causes, symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of breast cancer. She said early detection significantly improves survival rates and urged women to conduct regular self-examinations.

Yasir Akber Niazi of the hospital stressed the importance of community-driven awareness efforts, saying that early detection not only saves lives but also helps reduce the heavy burden of treatment on the healthcare system and government.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, who was chief guest, lauded the initiative, adding awareness and education are the strongest shields against breast cancer. She appreciated the efforts of the organisers for reaching out to young women and spreading life-saving information in an accessible way.

The Lions Club leadership reaffirmed their resolve to serve the community through health awareness and preventive initiatives, underscoring that collaboration between public and private sectors is key to winning the fight against breast cancer.

