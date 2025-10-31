E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Vintage car rally heads for Peshawar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:16am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The Vintage and Classic Rally Drivers Association of Pakistan (VCRDAP) recently organized a cross-country car rally that set off from Karachi on October 22, celebrating Pakistan’s motoring heritage and promoting inter-provincial harmony.

The rally featured dozens of vintage and classic automobiles and passed through Sukkur, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi before heading toward Peshawar.

During its journey, a major highlight was a special stop at Murree Brewery, one of Pakistan’s most iconic industrial landmarks and the oldest running enterprise in the country.

Rally participants were given a warm reception at the historic brewery, where they toured the facility and learned about its rich legacy and enduring role in Pakistan’s industrial and cultural landscape.

The rally covered the length of the country, drawing admiration from automobile enthusiasts and the public alike, and spotlighting heritage institutions such as Murree Brewery that continue to represent Pakistan’s enduring tradition of craftsmanship and resilience.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe