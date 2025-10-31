Vintage car rally heads for Peshawar

RAWALPINDI: The Vintage and Classic Rally Drivers Association of Pakistan (VCRDAP) recently organized a cross-country car rally that set off from Karachi on October 22, celebrating Pakistan’s motoring heritage and promoting inter-provincial harmony.

The rally featured dozens of vintage and classic automobiles and passed through Sukkur, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi before heading toward Peshawar.

During its journey, a major highlight was a special stop at Murree Brewery, one of Pakistan’s most iconic industrial landmarks and the oldest running enterprise in the country.

Rally participants were given a warm reception at the historic brewery, where they toured the facility and learned about its rich legacy and enduring role in Pakistan’s industrial and cultural landscape.

The rally covered the length of the country, drawing admiration from automobile enthusiasts and the public alike, and spotlighting heritage institutions such as Murree Brewery that continue to represent Pakistan’s enduring tradition of craftsmanship and resilience.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025