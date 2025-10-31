E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Silver items worth Rs8m stolen from Ayub Khan’s family

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:16am
ISLAMABAD: A woman allegedly stole silver belongings worth Rs8 million, including items that belonged to the late Field Marshal Mohammad Ayub Khan, from the house of his great grandson, police said.

The house is located about a kilometre away from the Margalla police station.

Over the incident, a case has been registered at the police station under section 380 of Pakistan Penal Code against the unidentified woman in response to a complaint lodged by Mohammad Taimur Ayub Khan, the great grandson of the late president.

The Margalla police, when contacted, said Taimur’s father Akbar Ayub Khan, is a sitting member of the KP Assembly. The police said the woman entered the drawing room by jumping the gate of the house during wee hours.

She allegedly stole Ayub Khan’s sliver invitation scroll along with two sliver lamps weighing 2kg, a plate weighing 3kg, utensils weighing 4kg, a box weighing 2kg, a deer-faced sliver cup weighing 1kg, a sliver tray weighing half a kg, a kettle weighing half kg and spoons.

Besides, she also stole other articles from the house and escaped. The worth of the stolen sliver items was about Rs8 million.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

