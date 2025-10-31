Court reserves ruling on plea’s maintainability against judge

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved order on the maintainability of the petitions seeking contempt of court proceeding against serving High Court Judge Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

IHC Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the contempt of court petition filed by Advocate Kulsoom Khaliq against Justice Saman, in which she sought contempt proceedings against a sitting judge of the same court.

Justice Soomro heard the case while considering the objections raised by the IHC Registrar’s Office regarding the maintainability of the petition. The petitioner, Advocate Kulsoom Khaliq, appeared in person before the court.

The Registrar’s Office had earlier questioned the maintainability of the petition, observing that contempt proceedings could not be entertained against an order dated June 23, 2025, and that the petition appeared “totally misconceived.”

The petition named over 40 respondents, including the Chief of Army Staff, the President, and the Chief Justices of all provincial High Courts, though the primary allegations were directed at Justice Saman.

During the hearing, Advocate Kulsoom Khaliq contended that Justice Saman had made an “illegal observation” against her, which allegedly led to the suspension of her professional license and hindered her from obtaining a Supreme Court licence.

“My name was included in the list of Supreme Court licensees, but after the court’s observation, I could not get the license,” she argued.

She further alleged that the observation had caused professional harm and amounted to misconduct, urging the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz. “Contempt of court action should be taken against the single bench,” she maintained.

Justice Soomro questioned whether a judge could take contempt action against another sitting judge. “If there is any institution that can take action against a serving judge or Chief Justice, it is the Supreme Judicial Council,” he observed.

“Counsel, I have already made it clear how one sitting judge can take action against another — unless you can point me to a specific law that says otherwise,” Justice Soomro remarked.

He further noted that every judge has a different method of conducting court proceedings and emphasised judicial decorum. “We understand your feelings, but we cannot issue directions to any judge,” Justice Soomro said, adding that “each judge has his own method of conducting the court”.

Justice Soomro concluded the hearing by stating that the court would issue a written order on the matter. “We will issue an order on this,” he remarked, before adjourning the proceedings.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025