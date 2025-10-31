Japan’s 71st Self-Defence Forces Day commemorated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The embassy of Japan on Thursday hosted a reception to celebrate the 71st anniversary of Japan Self-Defence Forces Day.

Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi welcomed his guests at the event, which was also attended by Defense Attache Colonel ABE Kazuo, representing the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).

Minister for Defence Khawaja Mohammad Asif was chief guest. Following the national anthems of Japan and Pakistan, the minister joined Ambassador Shuichi and others in a ceremonial cake-cutting. The event brought together senior military officials, parliamentarians, diplomats and representatives from government, business and civil society.

In his address, Ambassador Shuichi expressed heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives caused by recent floods in Pakistan, reaffirming Japan’s continued support in disaster prevention and recovery efforts. He highlighted Japan’s own experience in coping with natural disasters and the importance of bilateral cooperation in disaster management.

The ambassador also recalled instances of Japan Self-Defense Forces’ assistance to Pakistan, including airlift operations during the 2010 floods and joint humanitarian efforts with the Pakistan Army following the Turkiye earthquake.

He underscored recent defence engagements, such as the participation of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force destroyer Murasame in the multinational AMAN25 naval exercise and the visit of Pakistan’s National Defence University officers to Japan earlier this year.

He added that military-to-military consultations were planned for December to further deepen defence cooperation.

Marking 80 years since the end of World War II, Ambassador Shuichi emphasised Japan’s unwavering commitment to disarmament and non-proliferation, reiterating his country’s vision for “a world without nuclear weapons.”

He expressed hope that Japan and Pakistan would work together to advance global peace and security.

The ambassador also commended Pakistan’s impressive participation in the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, where the Pakistan Pavilion’s exhibit, “A Universe in a Grain of Salt,” drew over 1.5 million visitors.

The ambassador voiced optimism that under Japan’s first female Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, the friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan will continue to grow stronger, guided by mutual respect and shared aspirations.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif spoke highly of the Japanese culture, tradition and admired fortitude, courage and reliance of the Japanese nation.

“They practically rose from ashes to become a great economic power. Their influence is spread across the world,” he said.

Japan Self-Defence Forces Day commemorated the establishment of the Japan Defence Agency and JSDF on July 1, 1954. The observance is now held on November 1 to honour the JSDF’s critical role in responding to natural disasters.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025