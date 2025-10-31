From Stroke To Strength: A Survivor’s Story | Dawn News

Updated 30 Oct, 2025
The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
30 Oct, 2025
PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
30 Oct, 2025
OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
29 Oct, 2025
THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Updated 29 Oct, 2025
WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
29 Oct, 2025
AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...