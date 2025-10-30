Why Is Smog So Dangerous? A Look at The History and Effects | Dawn News

Updated 30 Oct, 2025 Failed talks The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.

30 Oct, 2025 Hope with restraint PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...

30 Oct, 2025 HIV/AIDS shock OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...

29 Oct, 2025 Caution for now THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...

Updated 29 Oct, 2025 Going rogue WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...