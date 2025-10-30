E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Healy returns as Australia bat against India in Women’s World Cup semis

AFP Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 02:57pm
Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield in action Cricket during the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India on October 30, 2025. — Reuters
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) tosses the coin as her Australian counterpart Alyssa Healy looks on before the start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025. — AFP
Australia skipper Alyssa Healy returned from injury and elected to bat against India in the second semi-final at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Holders Australia, who are unbeaten at the tournament and favourites, made two changes in overcast conditions on the outskirts of Mumbai at DY Patil Stadium.

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy, who missed the last two league matches with a calf injury, and Sophie Molineux come in at the expense of Georgia Voll and Georgia Wareham.

Seven-time champions Australia come into the match with six wins in their seven league games, the other being a washout.

But India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about a “fearless mindset” at the toss, with a sellout crowd expected to boost the hosts at the 45,000-capacity stadium.

Shafali Verma makes the ODI team for the first time in a year as she replaces in-form opener Pratika Rawal, who injured her ankle in their last league match.

Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud are back for Uma Chetry and Harleen Deol.

Players from both India and Australia wore black armbands during the match as a tribute to Australian teenage cricketer Ben Austin, who passed away after being hit by a ball during training two days earlier, the Press Trust of India reported.

India have twice been runners-up, in 2005 and 2017 — when they beat Australia in the semi-finals before losing to England.

Since that semi-final defeat Australia have been on a roll with 15 ODI World Cup wins in a row.

The winner will clash with South Africa, who beat England in the first knockout, in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Teams India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.

Australia women: Alyssa Healy (capt and wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag (RSA), Sue Redfern (ENG)

TV Umpire: Kim Cotton (NZL)

Match Referee: Michell Pereira (SRI)

Women's World Cup 2025
Sport

