From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Freedom of speech

News agencies Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:00am
LAHORE: “In no other country ... you will find a greater degree of freedom of the Press and of speech than in Pakistan and in some circumstances it has gone to the extent of license,” Mr Liaquat Ali Khan told a ... gathering here today [Oct 29]. He was replying to a civic address presented by the Mayor and the Councillors of the Lahore Corporation in the Town Hall.

Discussing the suggestion of amending the Public Safety Ordinance, so as to bring it in line with the Defence of India Act, the Prime Minister deplored the attitude of those who “complain that civil liberties are being suppr­essed in Pakistan and compare the condition in Pakistan with the countries which in their view were the heaven of peace and freedom”.

He pointed out that the analogy between the present conditions and those prevailing at the time when the Defence of India Act was promulgated was not correct because at that time the measure was meant to be used by a foreign ruler against a subjected people and now the danger was against “the destructive activities of our own people which involved the very existence of Pakistan.”

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Subscribe