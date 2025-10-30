E-Paper | October 30, 2025

When uncertainty is the only certainty

Published October 30, 2025
PROTESTS and demonstrations behind the façade of freedom of expression have become a nuisance for the general public. The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have witnessed severe and frequent interruptions in daily life over the last decade or so. Every time it happens, life is brought to a near standstill, major roads are blocked, schools are shut down and internet services are suspended.

Even when the protesters are still hundreds of miles away from the capital, the entire region is shut down as soon as someone says ‘march to Islamabad’. Just recently, the protesters were still in Lahore and had not even begun their movement towards the capital, but normal life in the federal region had already come to an abrupt halt. Containers and barricades were placed at key entry and exit points, including Faizabad Interchange, Murree Road, Islamabad Expressway and Kashmir Highway.

The security lockdown created hours long traffic jams, leaving commuters stranded, and forcing many to turn back without reaching their destinations. Public transport remained suspended throughout the day, while ride-hailing services were either unavailable or charging unusually high fares due to road blockades. Several drivers reported being stuck for more than three hours on routes that normally take less than 30 minutes.

Internet services across Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also suspended as part of precautionary measures, though mobile signals, mercifully, remained active. The internet blackout disrupted online business operations, remote work, and virtual classes, leaving thousands unable to complete their daily tasks.

Passengers travelling to the airport faced particular hardships, as several highways and motorways had been sealed off. Many travellers missed domestic and inter-

national flights after being unable to reach the airport on time. Hospitals and emergency services were also hit hard. Ambulances carrying patients struggled to find alternative routes, and some failed to reach hospitals due to roadblocks. Medical staff also faced difficulties in reaching their workplaces, forcing hospitals to function with limited personnel.

Markets and business centres in many areas remained closed, while educational institutions reported low attendance. Shopkeepers complained about losses, particularly in areas like Blue Area, Saddar and IJP Road, which are directly affected by road closures. This is what happens every single time some party or group announces its plan to march to the federal capital. It happens because the authorities have made security lockdown a precautionary measure to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident in the capital.

Heavy contingents of law-enforcement agencies are deployed at sensitive locations, including the Red Zone, which houses key government offices and foreign missions. Disturbing the life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has become such a simple act in the hands of various pressure groups.

They just make uncertainty the only certainty in the twin cities, and earn their media headlines. One wonders how long the people of the two cities will suffer because of protests and the inability of the local administrations to keep life going.

Muhammad Anfal
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

