THIS refers to the report ‘Pakistan to have cancer registry; NIH bill signed’ (Sep 8). A functional national cancer registry is certainly what the country needs. But, I am only cautiously optimistic because the real challenge begins with implementation and compliance from multiple centres with varying degrees of resources and expertise.

We not only need recording of cancer incidence, but also the stage at which patients are presenting. Only then will we be able to assess the impact of awareness campaigns over a defined period of time. For example, while we have individual hospital-based data regarding the number of women presenting with breast cancer at different stages over a given period, we do not have this data for population of a specific geographic region in the country.

Sometimes, all it takes is one moment of inspiration to begin a journey, and a lot of patience to remain steady. It would be fair to expect and hope that the national cancer registry would uphold high standards, and play a significant role in filling the data gap at the national level.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025