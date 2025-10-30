E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Cancer registry

From the Newspaper Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:00am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THIS refers to the report ‘Pakistan to have cancer registry; NIH bill signed’ (Sep 8). A functional national cancer registry is certainly what the country needs. But, I am only cautiously optimistic because the real challenge begins with implementation and compliance from multiple centres with varying degrees of resources and expertise.

We not only need recording of cancer incidence, but also the stage at which patients are presenting. Only then will we be able to assess the impact of awareness campaigns over a defined period of time. For example, while we have individual hospital-based data regarding the number of women presenting with breast cancer at different stages over a given period, we do not have this data for population of a specific geographic region in the country.

Sometimes, all it takes is one moment of inspiration to begin a journey, and a lot of patience to remain steady. It would be fair to expect and hope that the national cancer registry would uphold high standards, and play a significant role in filling the data gap at the national level.

Mariam Khan
Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe