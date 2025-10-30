THE fate of the under-construction sports complex in Naushahro Feroze underlines the chronic neglect and inefficiency that plague public projects in Sindh. Initiated in 2009 under the provincial umbrella scheme for district sports facilities, the complex remains incomplete even after 15 years.

Though 90 per cent of the indoor structure stands ready, it has been un-

lawfully occupied by the Social Welfare Department and the Election Commission. Offices and storage rooms have replaced courts and training areas, which is a shameful misuse of a public sports facility.

In fact, the youth of Naushahro Feroze, brimming with talent and enthusiasm, are left without a single proper venue to train or compete. This reflects poorly on the priorities of local and provincial authorities.

The Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department must immediately reclaim, complete and then operationalise this facility for its rightful purpose. The project should serve the youth, not bureaucracy.

Muhammad Yahya Memon

Naushahro Feroze

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025