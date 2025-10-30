E-Paper | October 30, 2025

A PLEA FOR GOVERNANCE

Published October 30, 2025
A PLEA FOR GOVERNANCE: For Karachi’s residents, particularly the youth, life has become a relentless struggle against a cascade of institutional failures. The city’s graduates, armed with ambitions and degrees, confront a barren landscape of unemployment. They suffer from health problems triggered by a filthy environment where garbage dumps are aplenty and clean water is a luxury. There are no libraries or sports complexes. A chaotic and inadequate transport system cripples mobility, while crumbling roads make every journey a perilous ordeal. Most alarmingly, the fundamental safety of every citizen is compromised. The people of Karachi are not asking for miracles; just basic functions of a civilised society.

Sajjad Ali
Karachi

STUDENTS AS LABOURERS: It is deplorable when an institution, under the guise of extracurricular activities, engages children in strenuous labour without proper oversight. Recently, a student at a well-known private school in Mianwali sustained serious injuries while shifting bricks from one place to another. This raises serious questions on the school’s conduct towards its students. If deceit and negligence prevail within educational institutions, what lessons are being imparted to the younger generation? Are schools, despite charging exorbitant fee, unable to arrange proper services instead of assigning such tasks to their students? Can such practices be justified?

Muhammad Iqbal Awan
Mianwali

A CEREMONY AWAITED: The distribution ceremony of Phase-IV of the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme was originally scheduled for July 25, but was cancelled due to floods in Punjab. Subsequently, fresh dates were announced, but each got cancelled without any proper reason being made public. There are thousands of students waiting to get their laptops. If the prime minister is too busy with his official engagements to attend a ceremony, he should just send the laptops to universities. The ceremony can simply be skipped.

Tarique Rajper
Sakrand

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

