Mujeeb, Omarzai bowl Afghanistan to Zimbabwe T20 win

HARARE: Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took four wickets and quick Azmatullah Omarzai three as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 53 runs on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in a three-match Twenty20 International series.

The tourists won the toss at the Harare Sports Club, opted to bat and posted 180-6 with openers Ibrahim Zadran (52) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39) the chief contributors.

Zimbabwe plunged to 30-5 after five overs in reply and were all out for 127 with lower-order Tinotenda Maposa (32) the top-scorer.

Gurbaz hit a six and six fours as he put on 76 runs with Zadran for the first wicket before a top edge off a Sikandar Raza delivery saw him caught in the covers by Tadiwanashe Marumani.

A poor stroke from Zadran led to a catch by Ryan Burl at deep mid-wicket after a 33-ball knock that included a six and six fours.

The off-spin of 39-year-old captain Raza brought him 3-20 and quick Blessing Muzarabani took 2-41 for the home side.

An Afghan assault saw three of the first five Zimbabwe batters out for ducks and another for one. Opener Brian Bennett (24) was the exception, striking a six and three fours off 15 balls.

Chasing a lost cause, Brad Evans (24) and Maposa offered resistance before becoming victims of Mujeeb (4-20).

Omarzai (3-29) had inflicted considerable damage earlier, capturing the wickets of Bennett and Raza (one).

The teams meet again on Friday and Sunday as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next February-March.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025