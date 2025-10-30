E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Dortmund knock Frankfurt out of German Cup

AFP Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:59am
BORU­SSIA Dortmund’s Julian Brandt (C) scores during the DFB Pokal match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park.—AFP
FRANKFURT: Boru­ssia Dortmund eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt from the German Cup in the second round on Tuesday, winning 4-2 on penalties after the match finished 1-1.

Dortmund were faultless from the spot with Fabio Silva, Niklas Sule, Carney Chukwuemeka and Felix Nmecha all converting, while Ritsu Doan and Fares Chaibi both missed penalties for the home side.

Frankfurt’s Mario Gotze and Ansgar Knauff, both cup winners with Dortmund, combined to put the home side in front after seven minutes. Gotze threaded the ball through the Dortmund defence, allowing Knauff to stroke home.

Dortmund hit back three minutes after the break, Julian Brandt tapping in a pinpoint Julian Ryerson cross from close range.

The match went to extra time and Germany striker Jonathan Burkardt looked to have sealed it for the hosts when he scored in the 115th minute, but the strike was ruled out for offside.

In the shootout, Can Uzun and former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi both converted for Frankfurt, but Doan blasted his attempt well over the bar.

Chaibi needed to convert Frankfurt’s fourth kick to keep his side in with a chance, but blasted the ball straight at Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, sending the visitors to the last 16.

“We’ve got a sensational goalie and plenty of good penalty shooters. It feels nice,” Brandt told reporters.

The game was a rematch of the 2017 German Cup final, won 2-1 by Dortmund, with current Borussia coach Niko Kovac then in the Frankfurt dugout.

Meanwhile, two-time winners RB Leipzig cantered to a 4-1 victory at neighbours Energie Cottbus, with Johan Bakayoko and Christoph Baumgartner both scoring doubles for the visitors.

Bochum eliminated top-flight Augsburg 1-0 away and Borussia Moench­engladbach won 3-1 at home against Karlsruhe.

Elsewhere, Hertha Berlin beat Elversberg 3-0 in the German capital, Hamburg won 1-0 at Heidenheim and second-division Holstein Kiel beat hosts VfL Wolfsburg 1-0.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

