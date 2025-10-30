Raja, Agha dazzle

LAHORE: Hat-tricks by Raja Temur Nadeem and Agha Musa Ali Khan helped Master Paints edge out Diamond Paints/Din 8-7 during the Jinnah Legacy Polo Cup here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

Bilal Hayat Noon also chipped in with two goals for the winning side. On the opposing side, Raja Jalal Arsalan and Mir Hazaifa Ahmed struck three goals apiece while Mir Shoaib Ahmed added one.

In Wednesday’s other match, Rijas/Master Paints/IS also recorded a narrow 6-5 win over Indus Polo. Raja Samiullah dazzled for the winning side as he scored five goals.

For the losing side, Bilal Haye contributed three goals while team-mate Muhammad Ali Malik scored a brace.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025