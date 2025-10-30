E-Paper | October 30, 2025

South Korea gifts Trump replica of ancient golden crown

AFP Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:59am
PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung during the ceremony—AFP
PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung during the ceremony—AFP
GYEONGJU: Trump met with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, on Wednesday, part of a visit during which he is expected to hold tense trade talks with China’s Xi Jinping.

And capping a lavish welcome ceremony in the historic capital Gyeongju, Trump was presented with a replica of a crown worn by the kings of Silla, the dynasty that ruled from 57 BC to 935 AD.

The gift was a replica of “the largest and most extravagant of the existing gold crowns” from the Silla period, Trump was told. It represented “the divine connection between heavenly and earthly leadership”.

Seoul’s presidential office said the headgear symbolises “peace, coexistence, and shared prosperity on the peninsula—values that mirror the Silla dynasty’s long era of stability”.

The US leader was also presented in South Korea with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa—the country’s highest decoration.

The medal had a laurel leaf design that symbolises prosperity, and it was given “in anticipation of the peace and prosperity you will bring to the Korean peninsula”, Trump was told.

“It’s a great honour,” the US president said. “I’d like to wear it right now.” Trump’s love of gold is also well-known.

He has bedecked the Oval Office with gold, the White House described as “of the highest quality”.

And he was gifted a gold-plated golf ball during a visit to Tokyo this week.

President Lee wore a gold tie to his meeting with Trump, symbolising the “golden future” of the alliance between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

