E-Paper | October 30, 2025

DIG to pay Rs10,000 as his driver fined for not wearing seatbelt

Imtiaz Ali Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: As authorities continue to fine hundreds of violators via surveillance cameras, the driver of the city traffic police chief was also caught on camera and issued a Rs10,000 fine for not wearing a seatbelt on Wednesday.

DIG-Traffic Pir Mohammed Shah told Dawn that his driver was issued a fine of Rs10,000 for not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle was at a Lyari Expressway interchange.

He said he was not in the vehicle at the time. However, he said he would pay the fine himself as he did not want to put any financial burden on his driver, who is a poor man.

About the new system, the DIG said that a change in citizens’ attitude towards the new traffic laws may take some time, but they would ensure that from January 1, 2026, no one would be allowed to ride a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, in order to save precious lives, as the majority of fatal accident victims were motorcyclists.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe