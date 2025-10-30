DIG to pay Rs10,000 as his driver fined for not wearing seatbelt

KARACHI: As authorities continue to fine hundreds of violators via surveillance cameras, the driver of the city traffic police chief was also caught on camera and issued a Rs10,000 fine for not wearing a seatbelt on Wednesday.

DIG-Traffic Pir Mohammed Shah told Dawn that his driver was issued a fine of Rs10,000 for not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle was at a Lyari Expressway interchange.

He said he was not in the vehicle at the time. However, he said he would pay the fine himself as he did not want to put any financial burden on his driver, who is a poor man.

About the new system, the DIG said that a change in citizens’ attitude towards the new traffic laws may take some time, but they would ensure that from January 1, 2026, no one would be allowed to ride a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, in order to save precious lives, as the majority of fatal accident victims were motorcyclists.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025