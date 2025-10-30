SHC directs Sindh govt to ‘meaningfully’ consider three JPMC associate professors for promotion

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the provincial authorities to consider three associate professors of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for the promotion to the posts of professor.

A two-judge constitutional bench of the SHC, comprising Justice K. K. Agha and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon, observed that the petitioners had possessed the requisite qualifications, experience and service tenure prescribed under the relevant recruitment rules as regulations.

Dr Nasreen Fatima, Dr Iram Bokhari and Dr Naresh Kumar Valecha had petitioned the SHC last year and submitted that they were associate professors (BS-19) at the obstetrics & gynecology, neurosurgery and urology departments of the JPMC, respectively, and sought directive for the respondents to consider them for the post of professor (BS-20).

The petitioners’ counsel Malik Naeem Iqbal and Faizan Hussain Memon submitted that Dr Fatima’s name was omitted from the working paper while junior and less qualified colleagues were considered; the promotion of Dr Bokhari was deferred due to litigation and administrative changes and her junior colleagues were considered while Dr Valecha’s elevation was also delayed due to the re-designation of the post by the respondents.

The counsel for the associate professors argued that all the petitioners were duly qualified and eligible faculty members of the JPMC, meeting requirements of the relevant rules and regulations and, despite the availability of vacancies and fulfillment of all statutory criteria, they were unlawfully excluded from consideration for the promotion.

The lawyer for the JMPC claimed that the petitioners did not have the required three years of experience as an associate professor for such promotion.

The bench in its order noted that about the teaching experience, the petitioners had served for a period ranging between three to four years as associate professors in addition to substantial teaching experience at the junior faculty levels, thereby, fulfilling the composite requirement of eight to 12 years of total accumulated teaching experience stipulated under the rules.

Furthermore, it stated that they had produced the requisite number of research publications not less than two during their tenure as associate professors and exceeding the cumulative threshold of five papers for postgraduate or seven papers for undergraduate institutions.

The bench also said: “In view of the above, all three petitioners possess the requisite qualifications, experience, and service tenure prescribed under the relevant recruitment rules as per the PM&DC regulations and experience certificates issued in their favour, and are, therefore, entitled to be considered for promotion to Professor (BS-20) in their respective specialties; if the post is not available in their respective specialties, they need to be reconsidered as professor in BS-20 as such the instant petitions merit acceptance.”

It also directed the competent authority to place the petitioners’ names before the upcoming provincial selection board for meaningful consideration of their promotion in accordance with law, rules and seniority within 60 days.

“The promotions, if found due, shall take effect from the date their juniors, if any, were promoted or when the vacancy accrued in their respective quota,” it concluded.

