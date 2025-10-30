MQM-P moves Sindh PA against e-challan system

KARACHI:The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion in the Sindh Assembly, expressing serious concerns over the implementation of the electronic challan (e-challan) system in the metropolis.

The motion, moved by the party MPA Engineer Adil Askari and filed as a matter of urgent public importance, called for the immediate suspension of the system until the government ensures basic road infrastructure, effective traffic management and adequate public transport facilities across the city.

In his submission, MPA Askari argued that the Sindh government’s decision to enforce the e-challan mechanism without addressing Karachi’s deteriorating roads, broken signalling network and inadequate transport options amounted to injustice and administrative negligence.

He maintained that penalising citizens in such conditions was “an act of oppression rather than reform,” urging the assembly to suspend its routine proceedings and hold a detailed debate on the issue.

The MQM lawmaker said Karachi’s residents were already facing daily hardships due to pothole-ridden roads, non-functional traffic signals, and rampant encroachments obstructing smooth vehicular movement.

“Without ensuring proper road safety and a reliable transport system, electronic fines become nothing more than an additional burden on the people,” he stated in the motion.

He demanded that the e-challan system be suspended immediately until essential urban infrastructure is rehabilitated.

The lawmaker also called for a citywide initiative to repair damaged roads, restore traffic signals and remove illegal encroachments that choke major thoroughfares.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025