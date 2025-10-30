Senator seeks president’s intervention to end Fuuast’s financial crisis

KARACHI: Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi of the National Party has written letters to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and drawn their attention to the “severe financial and administrative crisis” at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (Fuuast).

In his letter, dated Oct 10, to the president, who is also the chancellor of the university, the senator said that serving and retired employees had been facing financial distress as the university had failed to release full salaries, house rent allowances, and pensions for several months. He said that many retirees had been awaiting post-retirement dues for years and had resorted to protests for the release of their lawful payments.

According to the letter, the university “reportedly holds funds exceeding Rs670 million” while pension and arrears remain unpaid. The senator added that there were public allegations and calls for an inquiry into “potential misuse or mismanagement of pension assets”.

Mr Buledi said that a recent meeting of the university’s Senate, which was not attended by the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Commission along with many other members, had surprisingly approved large salary increments and other emoluments for the vice chancellor and administrative staff, but “no concrete steps were taken to address the university’s financial or academic revival”.

He further noted that despite the intervention of the Federal Ombudsman and parliamentary forums, the problem persisted.

The senator urged the president to ensure immediate payment of salaries and pensions through available funds or an interim grant, order a time-bound forensic audit of the university’s financial affairs, and establish a short-term oversight body to supervise disbursements and propose a recovery plan.

In a separate letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Oct 16, Senator Buledi reiterated the same concerns, saying that the continuing crisis was directly affecting “the welfare of serving and retired employees, the teaching and research environment, and the education of thousands of students.”

He again called for the premier’s “urgent intervention” to address the financial paralysis at the university, warning that the situation had eroded the confidence of faculty, staff, and students in the federally chartered institution.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025