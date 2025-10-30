Teacher’s bail plea dismissed in rape case

KARACHI: A sessions court declined a bail plea of a teacher in a case pertaining to raping a 13-year-old boy on the roof of an academy located in District Central.

The suspect had filed an application before Additional District and Session Judge (Central) Mirza Tauseef Ahmed and sought post-arrest bail in the case.

After hearing the complainant’s counsel Abida Bibi and the defence side, the court rejected the plea and observed that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the suspect has “committed such alleged acts with the victim and he is not entitled for grant of bail.”

According to state prosecutor Hina Naz Shams, the survivor was residing at the academy in District Central for educational purposes. However, on the day of the incident, one of his teachers — the suspect — took him to the rooftop of the building and raped him.

She added that when the survivor returned home, he narrated the ordeal to his parents, who later lodged a case against the suspect.

During the arguments, the defence counsel claimed innocence and alleged that his client had been falsely implicated, alleging that he had merely separated the survivor and his friend from their rooms due to their “immoral activities.” He further contended that the FIR had been lodged with a delay and argued that the medical report did not support the survivor’s version.

On the other hand, the complainant’s counsel, Abida, argued that the survivor was not involved in any such act with his friend, but that they were separated because their friendship was disturbing other children. She further submitted that the medical report corroborated the survivor’s statement and opposed the bail plea.

A case was registered at Gulberg police station under Section 376 (3) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025