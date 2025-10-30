E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Young biker killed in accident

Our Correspondent Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:59am
MIRPURKHAS: A young bike rider was killed in a road accident late here on Tuesday night.

Reports said Arsalan Qureshi was on his way on the bike when a speeding car hit him near Choona Factory at Ring Road. He sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the emergency of the District Headquarters Hospital Mirpurkhas where doctors provided him first aid, but he died after sometime.

Police have detained the unknown car driver and impounded his vehicle.

Sources said Arsalan was the nephew of Aftab Hussain Qureshi, divisional president of PTI Mirpurkhas.

PTI office-bearers and workers reached the house of the victim in a large number. On Wednesday, he was laid to rest at the Qaim Cinema graveyard in Bhansinghabad.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

