PAA to conduct emergency exercise at airport today

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise at Islamabad International Airport on October 30 on Thursday (today).

The drill will be carried out in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

A PAA statement said the exercise aims to test the operational readiness, coordination and response capabilities of all departments responsible for handling emergency situations.

A simulated aircraft accident scenario will be enacted, involving participation from rescue, fire, medical and law enforcement teams.

Passengers and the general public are advised not to be alarmed if they observe smoke, ambulances, or emergency vehicles in and around the airport during the exercise, as these will be part of the planned simulation, it said.

All flight operations will continue as per schedule, and normal airport activities will remain unaffected.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025