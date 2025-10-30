Lawmakers concerned over high rate of malnutrition among children

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) on Wednesday voiced concern

over continued high rates of malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies among women and children.

The task force had a consultation with key stakeholders regarding food fortification at Parliament House.

The initiative is in line with Pakistan’s international development commitments specifically with Sustainable Development Goals which include: ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

The consultation is part of the Taskforce’s ongoing advocacy efforts to promote evidence-based nutrition policies and strengthen multi-sectoral collaboration for effective food fortification.

The session was organised by the National Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs in collaboration with Nutrition International.

Participants emphasised that effective food fortification is integral to achieving global commitment. MNAMs Shaista Pervaiz Malik chaired the meeting.

She said that ensuring nutrition security is not only a public health imperative but also a foundation for economic productivity and sustainable development.

She underscored that food fortification of staple items such as wheat flour, edible oil, and salt with essential vitamins and minerals is a proven, cost-effective intervention that can reach the majority of the population.

Nutrition International gave a detailed presentation to the parliamentarians, while industry representatives discussed operational challenges such as machinery upgrades, quality control mechanisms, and premix procurement.

The Convener stated that the incremental cost per 20-kg flour bag is minimal, framing fortification as a high-impact investment in national health and human capital.

Members of the Parliament reaffirmed their commitment to bridging the gap between legislation and implementation.

They emphasized that effective enforcement, coupled with public awareness and behaviour change communication, is key to achieving lasting results.

The participants agreed that public confidence and understanding must be strengthened through transparent communication, engaging religious scholars, and partnering with community leaders to ensure that food fortification is widely recognized as a health and development initiative.

Parliamentarians further observed that public engagement in Islamabad may differ from that in rural areas, and that localized strategies will be key to nationwide success.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Mr. Sher Ali Arbab, Riaz Fatyana, Tahir Iqbal, Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, Ms. Zeb Jaffar, Syed Qasim Ali Gillani, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, and Senator Afnanullah Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025