Reports about detained TLP leaders, workers sought

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab police have sought reports from the regional police officers (RPOs) across the province, including RPO Rawalpindi about the arrest and detention of Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP) leaders and workers, if any, by the local police, sources said.

A directive was issued by the inspector general of police Punjab to all regional police officers (RPOs) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) (Legal) – seeking a report regarding arrest and detention of the said detenues, if any, by the local police of their respective district/regions.

In the directive, the police have been asked to submit the report to the IGP office by Wednesday (today) for perusal of the competent authority.

The move by the IGP office came about following the 12 writ petitions pending in the Lahore High Court, Lahore regarding recovery of the alleged detenues. The petitions are fixed for hearing on October 31.

A list of the writ petitions related to TLP cases, containing the names of petitioners and detenues was also sent to the RPOs across the province with directive to look into the matter personally and submit reports regarding arrest/detention of the said detenues of any by local police in their respective district/region.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan had launched a protest march from Lahore towards Islamabad under the banner of Labbaik Ya Aqsa Million March.

The movement called for a rally outside the US embassy in Islamabad to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Rawalpindi police had rounded up TLP workers while they were transporting dangerous items for a violent protest and rally of a religious political party ahead of the protest call.

