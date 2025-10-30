Murder of underworld don’s brother-in-law: Police nab three suspects from slain Ameer Balaj’s house

LAHORE: The Ichhra investigation police reportedly raided the house of slain Ameer Balaj Tipu near Shahalam Market and ‘took into custody’ three suspects from the residence late on Tuesday.

The suspects were nabbed by the police in connection with the murder case of Javed Butt, the brother in-law of underworld don Khwaja Tareef alias Teefi Butt who was allegedly killed during an ‘encounter’ with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Rahim Yar Khan a couple of weeks back.

Javed Butt was allegedly shot dead while his sister was critically injured by the sharpshooters near the FC College Underpass on Canal Road in the first week of September in 2024.

The inquiries at that time had suggested that the armed motorcyclists had intercepted the vehicle of Javed Butt after a recce. As the vehicle slowed down at the traffic congestion on Canal Road near the FC College Underpass, the shooters, who were chasing the couple, sprayed them with a volley of bullets.

An official said the Ichhra police faced tremendous pressure by some relevant circles to arrest the killers involved in the murder of Javed Butt.

Particularly, he said, Qaumi Tajir Ittehad Pakistan Chairman Khwaja Azhar Gulshan was making his frequent presence on the social media and raising his voice in connection with the murder of his brother-in-law.

In a video statement, surfaced on social media some days after the alleged killing of his brother in an encounter with the CCD in Rahim Yar Khan, he had criticised and declared it ‘a gift given to his family by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif.’

A couple of days back, Azhar Gulshan had also announced holding a press conference on the same matter, which was being taken as an alarming message for the police authorities.

However, the scheduled press conference was later reportedly postponed over ‘some reasons best known to him.’

The source said Khwaja Azhar Gulshan had showed his serious reservations saying that the investigation into the murder case of Javed Butt had almost been closed down by the police.

He further alleged that the police were targeting his family only and avoiding to lay hand on suspects.

The police raid at the residence of slain Ameer Balaj Tipu on Tuesday seems to be the result of the pressure and reservations of the Butt family, the source said.

The official added that the suspects taken into custody by the Ichhra investigation police were being questioned in connection with the murder of Javed Butt.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025