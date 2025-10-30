E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Dist admins, police crack down on illegal Afghans across Punjab

Dawn Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:01am
NAROWAL / DERA GHAZI KHAN / BAHAWALPUR: District administrations and police across the province took hundreds of illegally residing Afghans into custody during an operation in various districts on Wednesday.

In the Sialkot, Narowal, Multan and Vehari districts, police and district administrations took 816 illegally residing Afghans into custody during a search operation on the instructions of the Punjab government.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza told Dawn that police and other security forces participated in the search operation to take illegally residing Afghans into custody. He said that 104 Afghans were detained from the Shakargarh, Zafarwal and Narowal tehsils.

He said that the detained Afghans included 26 men, 25 women and 53 children. He said that all the detainees had been provided with basic facilities such as food, clean drinking water and shelter.

He said that as per the instructions of the government, they would be sent to Afghanistan. He said that citizens should keep an eye on foreign residents around them and any foreigners residing illegally should immediately be reported to the district administration control room and the police.

Sialkot police spokesperson Khurram Shahzad said that police teams took 701 people into custody from different areas of the Sambrial, Daska, Pasrur and Sialkot tehsils during a grand search operation against illegally residing Afghans.

He said that the Sialkot police had made announcements on social media and in mosques for citizens to provide information about the illegal Afghans. He said the detainees were handed over to the district administration and they would be sent to Afghanistan after completing the legal process.

He said that announcements were being made that no citizen was allowed to rent out their shops, houses, buildings and plots to illegally residing Afghans. He said that citizens were also being warned that they must register their rented properties at their local police station and strict action would be taken as per the law.

Similarly, the district administrations of Vehari and Multan also launched an operation against Afghans residing illegally and claimed to have taken 11 Afghan nationals into custody.

According to law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), a police party on a tip-off raided the general bus stand in Vehari and arrested four Afghan nationals who were going to Islamabad. Another seven Afghans were arrested from Multan’s Shujabad area.

In the Dera Ghazi Khan district, the district administration has decided to conduct a joint field survey using modern facial recognition technology to verify the identities of Afghan and other foreign nationals.

For the purpose, special teams had been constituted at the tehsil-level by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid. In this regard, a meeting was held at the office of the Dera Ghazi Khan Saddar Assistant Commissioner Taimoor Usman, which was attended by officers from Punjab Police and other relevant departments.

The meeting decided to take strict legal action against anyone found providing property to an Afghan or any foreign national residing illegally. Daily reports on properties rented out to all foreigners, including Afghans, would be furnished by the teams. Furthermore, announcements would be made from mosques to identify any Afghans residing there illegally.

Patwaris (revenue officials), lumberdars and SHOs had been assigned the duty to report about the illegal foreigners.

