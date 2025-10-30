Kabul urged to move away from mily posture

LAHORE: The Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed deep concern over the inconclusive outcome of the Istanbul negotiations, believing that war and violence cannot resolve political disputes.

Urging the authorities in Kabul to move from a military posture toward responsible governance, upholding international norms and principles of diplomacy, the party said in a statement that such a transition was vital for Afghanistan’s internal stability and global credibility.

The party stressed that supporting militant groups operating against Pakistan was a counterproductive policy that undermined regional peace and joint efforts to combat shared threats like IS-KP.

ANP Spokesperson Eng Ihsanullah Khan said, “A coordinated regional response, based on cooperation and foresight, is essential for lasting stability in South and Central Asia.” The ANP cautioned that non-compliance with regional and international obligations would only increase the suffering of the Afghan people, who already faced immense economic and social hardships, he said.

To build sustainable peace, the ANP called for expanding the peace process to include a broader range of political and social voices from both sides. “Genuine inclusivity is key to a durable settlement,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-i-Istiqlal called for a uniform policy for handling all insurgents and terrorists – whether local or foreign. Party President Rehmat Khan Wardag asserted that no leniency must be shown to anyone in implementing the law for the larger national interest. He recalled that party founder Air Marshal Asghar Khan had opposed supporting the insurgents in Afghanistan back in 1979, fearing the policy

backlash and that it would create difficulties for Pakistan in the long run.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025