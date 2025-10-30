Hazardous smog a new normal for ‘the city of gardens’

LAHORE: Lahore once again remained shrouded in toxic smog on Wednesday, and ranked the most polluted city in the world, as its Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to “hazardous” level of 567 between 9am and 10am.

The city skyline, once famed for its Mughal-era minarets, vanished behind an oppressive, yellowish-gray smog.

By 8pm, as per IQAir data, collected through the monitoring stations across the city, the situation further worsened.

The City School in Allama Iqbal Town recorded a devastating AQI of 583, while readings at Bedian Road (527), FF Pakistan (501) and Shadman Market (459), showed that no part of the city was spared by the suffocating smog.

Other areas with marginally better air quality included the DC Office on the Lower Mall (427), the Forest Department on Ravi Road (425) and The University of Lahore (406), all solidly in the “hazardous” zone.

As per international standards, an AQI level above 300 is classified as “hazardous,” a warning that people may experience serious health effects.

At a staggering 567, Lahore’s air is deemed beyond the official AQI scale, entering a zone of extreme toxicity. The concentration of PM2.5 — fine particulate matter small enough to enter the bloodstream — was recorded at over 40 times the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

“This is not just poor air quality, this is a public health catastrophe,” says Dr Ayesha Khan, a pulmonologist at a city hospital. “My emergency room is flooded with patients, including children, with

aggravated asthma, elderly people with respiratory distress and healthy adults complaining of burning eyes and throats,” she says, warning that long-term exposure at these levels is a recipe for chronic heart and lung disease.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Punjab government announced a series of measures, mobilising the departments concerned for an anti-smog campaign.

Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin stated that the washing and watering of trees will continue on a daily basis to help eliminate smog, adding that the planting of new trees and developing greenbelts along roads in all districts has also been expedited.

He said that public awareness campaigns on the importance of trees and the fighting smog are being intensified in all cities.

Mr Yasin emphasised that the participation of all government departments and the public is essential in the awareness drives against smog, adding that the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHA) is playing central role in the ‘Green Punjab Vision’ and anti-smog measures.

Moreover, all districts have instructed their Wasa staff to ensure continuous sprinkling of water at development project sites.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has asked the CEOs of the waste management companies (WMCs) to strictly implement the smog protocols. He was addressing a video-link meeting of the CEOs held at the Civil Secretariat to review the available human resources and machinery.

While reviewing the WMC’s performance, the minister stressed that the dust piled on the sides of busy roads should be removed daily. “If necessary, water should be sprayed more than once a day,” he said.

Mr Rafique said that the monitoring staff should ensure implementation of anti-smog SOPs.

He directed greater caution in the big cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Rawalpindi, saying that during the smog season, focus should be on areas with high traffic.

“In this regard, the Suthra Punjab network will fully cooperate with each district administration,” he added.

He said that the desired results could be achieved through coordination with the relevant departments.

“The field staff should also keep an eye on those burning garbage and crop residues,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025