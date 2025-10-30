Man booked for ‘raping’ married woman

TOBA TEK SINGH: Satiana police booked on Wednesday a man for allegedly raping a married woman, and three others for recording the episode and posting it on social media at Chak 34-GB, Faisalabad.

The complainant ‘Z’, a married woman, stated in the first information report (FIR) that she was passing through a street at Chak 34 GB, when the suspect ‘S’ and his three accomplices -- ‘Mu’, ‘R’ and ‘Mz’ -- overpowered her and took her to a house.

She alleged that at the house, ‘S’ subjected her to rape, while the three others filmed the episode with a mobile phone.

She stated that suspects later posted the video on social media.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 of the PPC and sections 21 and 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, against the four suspects.

The police claimed they were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

DEATH SENTENCE: Ahmadpur Sial Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ramzan handed down death sentence to a man in a murder case.

As per the prosecution, the convict, Asif, had murdered Qari Zeeshan in 2024 after a quarrel over the high volume of the mosque loudspeaker during recitation of Azan.

The court acquitted a co-accused, Raza, giving him the benefit of doubt.

The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs300,000 as compensation to the heirs of the victim.

‘HONOUR’ KILLING: A youth allegedly killed his married sister for “honour” at Mouza Khairay Ka Khu, Faisalabad, on Wednesday.

Reports say the suspect, Ali Zulfiqar, had suspicions about the character of his married sister, Nazia, who had come to stay with her parents.

As per police, the suspect allegedly opened indiscriminate fire, leaving his sister dead on the spot, and fled.

However, the parents initially told the police that Nazia was murdered by the suspect over a “domestic dispute.”

The police shifted the body to the Allied Hospital for autopsy and were conducted raids to arrest the suspect.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025