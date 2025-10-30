E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Political activists, traders protest border closure

Our Correspondent Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:00am
KHYBER: Activists of various political parties, traders, transporters and daily wagers on Wednesday staged a demonstration at the Bacha Khan Chowk here against the continuous closure of the Torkham border.

The protesters chanted slogans in favour of restoration of peace between the two neighbouring countries, calling for an immediate and unconditional reopening of the border crossing.

Addressing the protesters, local Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Mufti Ejaz took exception to the threatening statements of federal defence minister Khwaja Asif relating to future relations with Afghanistan, and urged the federal government to desist from taking the situation to a point of no return.

He said that Pakistan had always insisted that a peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of peace in Pakistan while instability in Afghanistan could destabilise this country as well.

Mr Ejaz said that ordinary citizens of both countries were not in favour of a war and they had always dreamt of very cordial and friendly relations with not only Afghanistan but all the neighboring countries.

He also stressed the need of finding a negotiated settlement of the volatile situation on both sides of the border while insisting that tribal elders and notables were ready to play the role of mediators between the two countries.

On the occasion, president customs clearing agents association Mujeebullah Shinwari said that the continuous closure of the border had caused losses to the tune of billions of rupees both to the traders and transporters while hundreds of daily wagers had lost their jobs, pushing their families to starvation.

Aftab Shinwari, another speaker, said that the border closure had also affected the return process of Afghan nationals, who were now helplessly awaiting their return for over two weeks.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

