CM seeks joint efforts for rule of law, independent judiciary

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Wednesday emphasised joint efforts by political forces for the rule of law, restoration of an independent judiciary and supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

Reaffirming his “unwavering commitment” to the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, the chief minister said that political differences must never overshadow the sanctity of constitutional order and judicial independence.

Addressing lawyers in a gathering organised by the Peshawar High Court Bar Association here, the chief minister dispelled the impression that his visit was aimed at influencing the Nov 1 elections of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, saying that his visit was aimed at engaging the legal fraternity on critical issues concerning the erosion of constitutional supremacy and the growing threats to judicial independence.

“Politics, elections and ideologies will come and go as they are part of democratic life. My purpose here is above politics. It is to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law, both of which are being systematically undermined in our country,” he said.

Claims 26th Constitutional Amendment crippled judiciary

Mr Afridi said the judiciary had been made ineffective and crippled through the passage of the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act and the longstanding traditions of judicial dignity and seniority had been eroded.

He complained about the “continuous” denial of permission to him to meet former prime minister and PTi founder Imran Khan in jail and said that he had formally written to the Punjab home department and the federal government for the purpose to get policy guidance from his leader.

The chief minister said he had not met Imran in two years.

“When permission was denied, I exercised my constitutional right and approached the Islamabad High Court, which directed jail authorities to allow the meeting. However, despite a clear court order, a constable stopped me outside Adiala Jail. If this can happen to a sitting chief minister, imagine what is happening to ordinary citizens,” he said.

Mr Afridi said the flouting of the court’s orders was not just an attack on the judiciary, but it was an attack on the constitutional framework.

He urged lawyers to lead a renewed movement for the protection of the judiciary and the Constitution.

“Our judges have expressed in writing that their decisions are being interfered with. If they cannot have their judgments implemented, they must come before the people. Our brave lawyers will stand by them, just as they have done in the past,” he declared.

The chief minister also called for better collaboration with bar associations in the legislative process, inviting proposals for laws that strengthen constitutional and fundamental rights.

“If you believe something is missing in our legislative agenda, bring your proposals forward. Passing people-centric legislation through the cabinet and assembly is my responsibility, and I will ensure it,” he said.

On education reform, Mr Afridi announced that the provincial government had already implemented a uniform curriculum up to grade 8, with plans to extend it to grade 12 by 2026.

“We are committed to ensuring equal education opportunities for rich and poor alike,” he said, adding that equal access to quality education is the foundation of social justice.

The chief minister said his government would act strictly within its constitutional bounds.

Earlier, PHCBA President Aminur Rehman said that the “war and terror” had been imposed on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affecting ordinary citizens.

He said it was good to see the chief minister come from the merged tribal districts, as he was likely to strive to address the issue of terrorism.

Mr Rehman suggested that a law degree be made mandatory for joining police services.

He added that the investigation police should be separated from the operational one so as to improve the quality of investigation.

The PHCBA president requested the chief minister to hand over the adjacent Nishtar Hall to the PHC, which would be turned into its auditorium hall.

The function was also attended by advocate general Shah Faisal Uthmankhel, former Senator Qazi Mohammad Anwar, PHCBA general secretary Ishfaq Daudzai, Peshawar Bar Association president Qaiser Zaman, and other senior lawyers.

On the occasion, a cheque of Rs50 million was presented to the PHCBA, while the Peshawar Bar Association received Rs30 million.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025