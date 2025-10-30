Two persons killed in Dir road accident

LOWER DIR: Two persons were killed and two others injured when a rickshaw collided with two motorcycles in the Samarbagh tehsil on Wednesday, police and hospital officials said.

The deceased were identified as Abrar, a resident of Ashaad Kor, and Talha, a resident of Tatar. The injured were named as Mubeen from Timergara and Waheedullah.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to Samarbagh hospital where they were provided first aid.

Police said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

PhD THESIS DEFENDED:The principal of Government Higher Secondary School Sarai Bala, Zarif Shad, who hails from the Talash valley, has completed his PhD in Pakistan studies on the topic “domestic violence against women in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: causes and consequences”.

His dissertation is being termed a significant academic contribution to the understanding of socio-cultural drivers and impacts of domestic violence in the province.

The public defence (oral examination) was conducted under the supervision of noted educationist Dr Hameeda Bibi, while Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat and Dr Sarit Khan served as external examiners.

Educational and social circles congratulated Dr Zarif Shad on the successful completion of his research and expressed the hope that his work would contribute to advancing women’s rights and raising social awareness in the region.

