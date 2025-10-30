Three DHOs, EPI official transferred over poor performance in polio campaign

PESHAWAR: The health department has transferred three district health officers and a coordinator of Expanded Programme on Immunisation for showing poor performance in the last polio campaign amid the provincial doctors’ association’s demandfor action against the deputy commissioners, who led the drive at the district level.

Separate notifications issued by the health secretariat on Wednesday said that DHO Torghar Dr Ahmed Faisal had been transferred and asked to report to the directorate-general health services (DGHS). He has been replaced with Dr Mudassar Iqbal Khan, deputy DHO Torghar, for 90 days on additional charge basis.

The notification said the district had recorded two cases in 2025 and investigations had proved fake coverage and no catch-up carried out in 50 per cent houses.

DHO Abbottabad Dr Sardar Shakil Sarwar has also been transferred to DGHS and replaced with Dr Shahzad Iqbal as five environmental samples tested positive in a row in addition to poor investigation and coverage of zero-dose children and discrepancies found in data.

Dr Mohammad Geer, DHO Lower Kohistan, has been transferred after a polio case was detected in the district, 26 zero-dose cases remained unvaccinated and fake coverage of over 20 zero-dose cases in the district in the last polio effort. Additional charge has been assigned to Dr Pirzada, who is DHO of the adjacent Kolai Palas district.

Dr Nasir Ali Shah, Mansehra EPI coordinator, has been replaced with a medical officer, Dr Adnan with immediate effect. His removal from the position took place after emergence of five environmentally positive samples, teams’ weak knowledge about zero-dose cases, fake entries and deputing of an ‘under-age’ team in the last polio drive.

Meanwhile, Dr Shamsur Rehman, deputy information secretary, Provincial Doctors’ Association (PDA), in a press release termed the action against health officials as unfortunate. According to him, the deputy commissioner serves as the district lead and chairperson for the campaign, while the assistant commissioner supervises activities at the tehsil level and coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre for polio is responsible for overall coordination and oversight at the provincial level.

However, it was unfortunate that accountability measures often target doctors and health department staff, while those actually at the helm of affairs got scot free, Mr Rehman said in the release.

“This situation is unjust and demoralising for the frontline health workers,” he noted.

Dr Rehman pointed out that polio campaign funds were allocated to higher authorities and the district administration, yet during accountability processes, the health department alone was held responsible for any shortcomings. “It is, therefore, requested that the provincial government ensure that disciplinary actions and transfer measures for poor campaign performance are also initiated against the district administrations and partner staff, not solely against the health department,” he said.

Additionally, he said it was important to recognise that the DHOs were simultaneously managing multiple essential public health programmes, as well as hospital monitoring and supervision — in addition to implementing National Immunisation Days.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025