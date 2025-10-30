Education dept to establish two centres of excellence at district level

PESHAWAR: The elementary and secondary education department has decided to transform two higher secondary schools each for boys and girls at district level into centres of excellence (CoEs), with the objective to provide quality education by incorporating modern teaching methods.

The proposed CoEs will have well-trained faculty, advanced technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure, according to elementary and secondary education secretary Mohammad Khalid.

He told Dawn that the initiative emphasised academic excellence, character building, innovation and creativity.

The secretary said that the establishment of CoEs was an effort to ensure comprehensive development through well-equipped classrooms, digital and scientific and robotic labs, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, cultural and co-curricular activities, and teacher facilities.

Says move promises quality education through modern teaching methods

He said that the initiative was part of the Sustainable Development Goal 4, promising to improve the children’s access to quality education.

“This scheme will help in achieving the basic objectives as per the Education Policy, 1998-2010, the National Education Policy Framework, 2018, the Sustainable Development Strategy, 2019, and the National Education Policy, 2009,” he said.

Mr Khalid said that the move aimed to create an environment where students receive quality education and skills that prepare them for higher education, careers and responsible citizenship.

He said the CoEs would introduce curricula through qualified and trained staff with the help of advanced technological mediums in well-equipped classrooms.

“Through this programme, we will be able to foster a nurturing and innovative learning environment to empower students to reach their full potential, embrace diversity and develop the skills necessary for success in a rapidly changing world,” he said.

The secretary said under the plan, initially, Peshawar’s Government Shaheed Hasnain Sharif Higher Secondary School No 1 and Lady Griffith Girls Secondary School would be made CoEs as a pilot project.

He said in a phased manner, based on the outcome of that intervention, two schools in every district would be selected and developed into CoEs, taking the number of such schools in the entire province to 70.

Mr Khalid said the initiative was reflected in the Annual Development Programme 2025-26 at a cost of Rs150 million with an allocation of Rs10 million, which was approved by the Departmental Development Working Party on Oct 17, 2025.

An official of the education department told Dawn that competent teachers, already serving in the government schools, would be deputed at the selected schools.

“The selection of teachers will be made after holding proper written tests and interviews,” he said.

The official said proper training sessions would be held for the selected teachers as everything would be digital in CoEs, like smart classrooms, digital learning tools, science, computer, information technology, Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) labs and digital libraries.

He also said the teachers would be given additional incentives.

“To derive maximum benefits from the centres of excellence, three specialised committees are proposed to ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency in monitoring, evaluation and staffing. They include the monitoring committee, assessment committee and placement committee (staff deployment and HR management),” he said.

The official said besides digital technologies, the establishment of dispensary, sports grounds and counselling rooms at those CoEs was also part of the project.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025