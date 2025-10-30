E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Indus Highway to have better safety, traffic arrangements

Our Correspondent Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:00am
KOHAT: In compliance with the directives of Peshawar High Court, a high-level meeting chaired by Kohat division commissioner Syed Motasim Billah Shah directed to implement stringent safety and traffic management measures along the Indus Highway to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

The meeting, held at the commissioner’s office Kohat, on Wednesday, brought together regional police officer Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat and officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA), Nespak, the provincial transport authority, and deputy commissioners from Peshawar, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions via video link.

The participants reviewed progress on the court’s directives and finalised a coordinated action plan. The court has appointed commissioner Kohat as the focal person to oversee traffic regulation, load management and regular progress reporting to the judiciary. The meeting also recommended immediate deployment of motorway police.

The commissioner reaffirmed that ensuring safe travel and protecting lives and property on the Indus Highway was the administration’s top priority.

HEALTH FACILITY SEALED: The health facility was sealed on the orders of the deputy commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud, after an FIR has been lodged against a lady doctor following the death of a female patient during operation in the Behram Medical Centre. The management of the centre had brushed aside the allegations as mere accusations.

Relatives of the deceased had termed it criminal negligence on part of the doctor. The deceased has left behind three minor children.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

