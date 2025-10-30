Ulema want end to ‘hostilities’ in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Religious leaders from diverse schools of thought on Wednesday urged the security forces and terrorists to immediately end the ongoing conflict to prevent further suffering of local residents in the Bajaur district.

They made the appeal during a meeting held at a seminary in Naway Kallay area of Khar tehsil.

The meeting, convened by Maulana Zakirullah, local chief of Wafaqul Madaris and head of seminary administrators’ association, was attended by Maulana Abdur Rasheed of JUI-F, Maulana Abdul Jabar of Jamaat-i-Ashaat-o-Toheed Wa Sunah, Maulana Fazal Wahid of JI, Maulana Inayatullah of Ahle Hadees, and Maulana Abdul Mateen of Tableeghi Jamaat.

JI local chapter chief and head of Bajaur Aman Jirga Sahibzada Haroon Rashid was also present.

The participants expressed concern over the ongoing uncertainty in the district and demanded an immediate and peaceful solution to the issue.

Later, briefing journalists about the meeting’s outcome, JUI-F district chief Maulana Abdur Rasheed and Bajaur Aman Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid said they pushed both sides towards a swift and peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis.

They said the meeting highlighted the role of religious leaders in resolving the conflict. They said ulema were united in their appeal to both sides to immediately cease hostilities in the larger interest of the people.

“The participants praised the efforts of Bajaur Aman Jirga members for making efforts aimed at bringing peace in the district, and pledged to actively contribute to its efforts,” said Haroon Rashid.

He said that the meeting decided to offer special prayers for peace and normalcy in the district during the upcoming Friday prayers.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025