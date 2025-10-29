England opt to bowl against South Africa in Women’s World Cup semi-final

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in the first semi-final of the Women’s World Cup in India’s Guwahati city on Wednesday.

The former champions came in unchanged from their previous win in the league phase, with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone set to play after an injury scare.

Ecclestone fell awkwardly on her left shoulder while fielding in England’s win over New Zealand on Sunday.

Sciver-Brunt said Ecclestone would be “playing through a bit of pain” but was “raring to go”.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt said they were also looking to bowl first but were happy to bat on what seemed like a run-friendly pitch.

The Proteas made one change from their previous defeat to Australia, with batting all-rounder Anneke Bosch coming in for Masabata Klaas.

“Hopefully we can bat first really well today,” said Wolvaardt. “At the end of the day, it is all about winning.”

South Africa were beaten by England in the semi-finals of the last two ODI World Cups in 2017 and 2022.

Defending champions Australia will face hosts India in the second semi-final on Thursday on the outskirts of Mumbai. The final is on Sunday.

Teams

England women: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Umpires: Eloise Sheridan (AUS), Jacqueline Williams (WIS)

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi (IND)

Match referee: GS Lakshmi (IND)