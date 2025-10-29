From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Rs1 crore for Punjab

LAHORE: Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, at a huge public meeting held in the University grounds on Saturday [Oct 28], announced an additional grant by the Centre of Rupees one crore for the relief of flood sufferers in the Punjab. This was greeted with loud cheers by the crowd who numbered over one and a half lakh. Mr Liaquat Ali Khan asked the people to unite under the banner of the Muslim League as the surest guarantee for facing the future with confidence and faith.

He said that those who accused him of be­­coming a dictator by assuming the dual role of Premiership of Pakistan and Presid­entship of the Pakistan Muslim League did not know the ABC of politics. Dictators depended upon the army and police for remaining in power. They did not believe in public opinion and never encouraged political parties capable of calling them to account. He said, “I am working to re-organise the Muslim League and strengthen it so that if any one … takes it into his head to assume dictatorial powers the National Organisation actively supported by the people will act as a strong deterrent… . — Special representative

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025