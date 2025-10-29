E-Paper | October 29, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Rs1 crore for Punjab

From the Newspaper Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:40am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, at a huge public meeting held in the University grounds on Saturday [Oct 28], announced an additional grant by the Centre of Rupees one crore for the relief of flood sufferers in the Punjab. This was greeted with loud cheers by the crowd who numbered over one and a half lakh. Mr Liaquat Ali Khan asked the people to unite under the banner of the Muslim League as the surest guarantee for facing the future with confidence and faith.

He said that those who accused him of be­­coming a dictator by assuming the dual role of Premiership of Pakistan and Presid­entship of the Pakistan Muslim League did not know the ABC of politics. Dictators depended upon the army and police for remaining in power. They did not believe in public opinion and never encouraged political parties capable of calling them to account. He said, “I am working to re-organise the Muslim League and strengthen it so that if any one … takes it into his head to assume dictatorial powers the National Organisation actively supported by the people will act as a strong deterrent… . — Special representative

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe