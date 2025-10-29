E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Cautious approach to cryptocurrency

From the Newspaper Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BITCOIN, launched in world financial markets in 2009, changed the entire cryptocurrency scene. Having taken no interest at all in the last more than 15 years, Pakistan is now planning to introduce cryptocurrency and digital assets in the country. Is that a case of being better late than never? Well, we will have to wait and see.

In July 2025, through a presidential ordinance, the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority was formed to frame rules and regulations regarding crypto-currency and digital assets. During the last few months, the federal finance minister has repeatedly emphasised the importance of having technology for digital assets transactions in Pakistan. Things really seem to be moving ahead in the planned direction.

There is no doubt that transactions on a blockchain technological system are quick and safe mainly because of a de-centralised ledger that is shared among cryptocurrency users. This provides security and transparency, allowing users to verify and audit transactions indepen-dently, making it a tamper-proof record of digital asset movements.

However, there is, indeed, a great risk of money-laundering and tax evasion in this system, and Pakistan should do everything to minimise its exposure to these serious dangers.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had placed Pakistan on the grey list earlier, and it was with great financial and diplomatic manoeuvres that the country’s ordeal came to an end in 2022 when it was taken off the list. The country had faced immense economic difficulties while being on the list, and we would do well to remember those troubled times.

The government must first ensure strict regulatory mechanism in place before adopting cryptocurrency. Personally, I am still struggling to understand how exactly the adoption of cryptocurrency would benefit the national economy and the common man in Pakistan. Investors may have an additional option at their disposal, but what about the man on the street?

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon
Doha, Qatar

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe