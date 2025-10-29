Nothing but jealousy

IN 1517, a Spanish expedition under the leadership of Francisco Fernandez de Córdoba found an island in the Caribbean. On finding a sanctuary of statues of goddesses there, he named it Isla Mujeres, or women’s island. In Pakistan, there also exists one; not an island, but a province that is being ruled by a woman with amazing efficiency. Though there are, indeed, male cabinet ministers, their presence is overshadowed by their women counterparts.

The performance of the Punjab govern-ment is making other provinces jealous. Once, a Karachi-based member of the Sindh Assembly proposed to hand over the charge of Sindh to the Punjab chief minister. The proposal came while the legislator was endorsing the demand of the business community to bring improvement in Sindh’s deteriorating condition.

Such friendly suggestions have now changed into verbal skirmishes between Punjab and Sindh governments to the extent that the ruling party in Sindh has even threatened to withdraw support to the ruling coalition in Islamabad.

Things seem to have calmed down in the wake of intervention at the top level, but will such threats bring improvement in Sindh? Would it not be better to counter Punjab by making Sindh an ideal province?

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025