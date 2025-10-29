E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Nothing but jealousy

From the Newspaper Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:35am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

IN 1517, a Spanish expedition under the leadership of Francisco Fernandez de Córdoba found an island in the Caribbean. On finding a sanctuary of statues of goddesses there, he named it Isla Mujeres, or women’s island. In Pakistan, there also exists one; not an island, but a province that is being ruled by a woman with amazing efficiency. Though there are, indeed, male cabinet ministers, their presence is overshadowed by their women counterparts.

The performance of the Punjab govern-ment is making other provinces jealous. Once, a Karachi-based member of the Sindh Assembly proposed to hand over the charge of Sindh to the Punjab chief minister. The proposal came while the legislator was endorsing the demand of the business community to bring improvement in Sindh’s deteriorating condition.

Such friendly suggestions have now changed into verbal skirmishes between Punjab and Sindh governments to the extent that the ruling party in Sindh has even threatened to withdraw support to the ruling coalition in Islamabad.

Things seem to have calmed down in the wake of intervention at the top level, but will such threats bring improvement in Sindh? Would it not be better to counter Punjab by making Sindh an ideal province?

Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe