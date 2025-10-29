E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Dubious promotions

From the Newspaper Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:35am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

OF late, television channels in Pakistan have started running advertisements about medicines whose ingredients remain unknown. They may be natural herbs or chemical substances of uncertain origin. These products do not carry a production or expiration date, and the place of manufacture is unknown; it could be an unregistered factory, a home, a garage, a warehouse, or even an animal stable. Sometimes it is claimed that the country of origin is European, but that is merely the word of the advertiser.

As for the so-called ‘miraculous and magical medicines’ promoted on these channels, you can only find it in very specific locations, and you are required to call a private phone number before purchasing. No matter how exaggerated the advertising, the result is often harmful to health, and can even be life-threatening.

These products are falsely marketed as the magical solution to all diseases, and their advertisements appear on channels in a crude manner with poor promotional texts that seem laughable. Unfortunately, a large number of naive individuals still believe these advertisements. Experts and medical professionals have been sounding the alarm for some time, but warnings often do not reach the right audience.

The best and only solution is to combat these unlicensed and suspicious products, just as countries around the world do. The public must exercise caution, rely only on licensed doctors and scientifically proven treatments, and avoid being swayed by tempting and misleading advertisements. Continuous awareness and health guidance are the strongest weapons against these products. Official media and health organisations must intensively spread warnings so that society may protect itself from the risks threatening public health. Human life and safety should always take priority over commercial profits.

Hussen Baban
London, UK

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe