Dubious promotions

OF late, television channels in Pakistan have started running advertisements about medicines whose ingredients remain unknown. They may be natural herbs or chemical substances of uncertain origin. These products do not carry a production or expiration date, and the place of manufacture is unknown; it could be an unregistered factory, a home, a garage, a warehouse, or even an animal stable. Sometimes it is claimed that the country of origin is European, but that is merely the word of the advertiser.

As for the so-called ‘miraculous and magical medicines’ promoted on these channels, you can only find it in very specific locations, and you are required to call a private phone number before purchasing. No matter how exaggerated the advertising, the result is often harmful to health, and can even be life-threatening.

These products are falsely marketed as the magical solution to all diseases, and their advertisements appear on channels in a crude manner with poor promotional texts that seem laughable. Unfortunately, a large number of naive individuals still believe these advertisements. Experts and medical professionals have been sounding the alarm for some time, but warnings often do not reach the right audience.

The best and only solution is to combat these unlicensed and suspicious products, just as countries around the world do. The public must exercise caution, rely only on licensed doctors and scientifically proven treatments, and avoid being swayed by tempting and misleading advertisements. Continuous awareness and health guidance are the strongest weapons against these products. Official media and health organisations must intensively spread warnings so that society may protect itself from the risks threatening public health. Human life and safety should always take priority over commercial profits.

Hussen Baban

London, UK

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025