Bureaucratic reforms

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Futile reforms’ (Sept 29), which made certain recommendations that were actually good, but not practical. In fact, they were rather simplistic and divorced from the contem- porary context. It is because politicians, the overweening stakeholders in this political economy of civil service adminis- tration, will never allow a bureaucrat to enjoy a fixed tenure while strictly believing in the observance of rules and regulations.

What we need is credible accountability, but neither the bureaucrats nor the other stakeholders in this hybrid political economy like to have such a system. The real question staring in the face is that no one quite knows from where to start reforming a bureaucracy that has all but lost its professionalism at the altar of political and hybrid expediencies, and which takes pride in averting any account-ability simply because it thrives on hybrid patronage. The underlying question, though equally critical, is that in this contemporary dispensation, is bureaucracy the only state institution in need of such reforms?

M.H. Chohan

Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025