CAMPUS PROTESTS: Students at Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) campus in Khuzdar recently held protests due to unresolved issues. The university ad-ministration, unfortunately, appeared to be more interested in arguments than in a constructive dialogue. Students happen to be the backbone of any academic institution, and their grievances deserve to be heard and resolved with sincerity. Instead of confrontation, the administration should adopt a facilitative and problem-solving approach. A respectful and cooperative environment not only upholds the dignity of an institution, but also ensures that academic activities continue without disruption. The relevant authorities should engage with the students directly, and provide them with the support and facilities they rightfully deserve.

Shehr Yar Abdullah

Quetta

RELIEF ALLOWANCE: While other provinces have already granted the Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) to their employees, Sindh has unfortunately delayed payments in this regard. This discrimination has led to disappointment and financial stress among thousands of employees, especially teachers, who continue to serve despite hardships. Recently, peaceful protests were held in Mirpurkhas and other districts, but no practical step has been taken by the provincial government. The Sindh government should address the matter without any further delay.

Abdul Rehman

Mirpurkhas

BROKEN CHAIRS: The Quaid-i-Azam Library in Quetta serves hundreds of students every day. Students access the library from different areas of the city, especially for preparing competitive exams. However, the library has chairs that are broken and uncomfortable, and a Wi-Fi facility that is not efficient, and which is only available in certain sections. Besides, there is no designated parking area for the visitors. The government needs to address these problems to make the library a comfortable and a peaceful place.

Salal Ahmed

Awaran

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025