Musk launches Grokipedia to rival ‘left-biased’ Wikipedia

GROK, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, based on a large language model. It was developed at the initiative of Elon Musk in response to the rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.­—AFP/file

NEW YORK: Elon Musk’s company xAI has launched a website called Grokipedia to compete with online encyclopedia Wikipedia, which he and others on the American right wing have accused of ideological bias.

The site, dubbed version 0.1, had more than 885,000 articles by Monday evening after its launch, compared to Wikipedia’s more than seven million in English.

The launch came with the promise of a newer version, 1.0, which Musk said would be “10X better” than the current live site, which he claimed is already “better than Wikipedia.” Musk and the US Republican Party have frequently criticized Wikipedia, accusing a site that has become a living repository of human knowledge of being biased against right-wing ideas.

“We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal,” he said on X following the launch.

The content of Grokipedia is generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and the generative AI assistant Grok.

Grokipedia’s release had been slated for the end of September, but was delayed to “purge out the propaganda,” Musk said in a separate X post.

In August, he stopped Twitter from using Wikipedia as a “definitive source for Community Notes, as the editorial control there is extremely left-biased.” Trump-aligned officials have also aimed at the site since the Republican returned to power in January.

In August, two Republican members of the House of Representatives launched an investigation into “organized efforts... to influence US public opinion on important and sensitive topics by manipulating Wikipedia articles.” Created in 2001, Wikipedia is a collaborative encyclopedia managed by volunteers, largely funded by donations. Its pages can be written or edited by internet users.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025