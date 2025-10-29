E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Portugal bows to far right, toughens nationality rules

AFP Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:12am
LISBON: Portugal’s minority government on Tuesday secured an accord with a far-right party to propose a new law toughening the rules for foreigners to get Portuguese nationality, officials said.

A first vote on the law was to be held in parliament later on Tuesday, following the accord with the far-right Chega party.

The law will notably extend the time required to acquire Portuguese nationality, said Hugo Soares, head of the governing coalition in parliament.

“Portugal today joins the group of European countries where it will be more difficult to obtain nationality,” said Chega leader Andre Ventura. He said both sides had made “concessions” during months of talks.

Chega became the main opposition party in parliament following elections in May last year, after which centre-right leader Luis Montenegro returned as prime minister but without a governing majority.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

