Rawalpindi board finalises arrangements for inter exams

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has finalised arrangements for Intermediate Second Annual Examinations 2025 starting from Wednesday (today) in 39 examination centres.

According to RBISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, various teams have been formed to maintain transparency and discipline during the examinations.

He said that the lists of examination staff have been sent to the Special Branch, while all security agencies are on alert. He said that total 39 examination centres have been established in Rawalpindi division, including 15 male, 16 female, and 8 joint centers.

As many as 39 superintendents for Centers, deputy superintendents and about 320 invigilators will perform their duties during the examination process.

RBISE Controller Examination Tanveer Asghar Awan said that the zero tolerance policy of the Punjab government will be strictly implemented, and immediate action will be taken in case of cheating or any irregularity. A strict strategy has been adopted against the cheating so that the examination process remains completely transparent and safe.

“Mobile inspectors, a special squad, and district vigilance committees will visit the examination centers on a daily basis, while online monitoring of the many centers will also continue,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025