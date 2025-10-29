NA speaker orders speedy completion of family suites for lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has directed the speedy completion of 104 family suites for parliamentarians, stressing that the project should be executed with transparency and efficient utilisation of public funds.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding overseeing the construction of the family suites in Parliament House on Tuesday.

The speaker said the construction of the family suites was aimed at addressing the acute shortage of official residences for senators and members of the National Assembly. He noted that the growing demand for accommodation had created difficulties for parliamentarians, and the timely completion of the project would significantly ease the pressure on existing housing facilities.

Expressing concern over the repeated delays in the project, the speaker said such postponements had resulted in a substantial increase in the overall cost. He remarked that unnecessary delays not only burden the national exchequer but also erode public trust in development initiatives. He directed the concerned authorities to identify and remove all administrative and technical hurdles hindering the timely completion of the project.

Mr Sadiq emphasised the importance of maintaining high construction standards and ensuring proper ventilation in all residential units. He instructed that all essential facilities should be incorporated during the design and execution phases to provide a comfortable living environment for future residents. He reiterated that no compromise should be made on quality, safety, or transparency at any stage of the project.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah was also present on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the CDA, the Senate and National Assembly secretariats. The participants reviewed the progress on the project and discussed strategies to accelerate its completion.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025