E-Paper | October 29, 2025

NA speaker orders speedy completion of family suites for lawmakers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has directed the speedy completion of 104 family suites for parliamentarians, stressing that the project should be executed with transparency and efficient utilisation of public funds.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding overseeing the construction of the family suites in Parliament House on Tuesday.

The speaker said the construction of the family suites was aimed at addressing the acute shortage of official residences for senators and members of the National Assembly. He noted that the growing demand for accommodation had created difficulties for parliamentarians, and the timely completion of the project would significantly ease the pressure on existing housing facilities.

Expressing concern over the repeated delays in the project, the speaker said such postponements had resulted in a substantial increase in the overall cost. He remarked that unnecessary delays not only burden the national exchequer but also erode public trust in development initiatives. He directed the concerned authorities to identify and remove all administrative and technical hurdles hindering the timely completion of the project.

Mr Sadiq emphasised the importance of maintaining high construction standards and ensuring proper ventilation in all residential units. He instructed that all essential facilities should be incorporated during the design and execution phases to provide a comfortable living environment for future residents. He reiterated that no compromise should be made on quality, safety, or transparency at any stage of the project.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah was also present on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the CDA, the Senate and National Assembly secretariats. The participants reviewed the progress on the project and discussed strategies to accelerate its completion.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe